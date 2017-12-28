rss

News

Answering calls for help for over 30 years

From sprained ankles to plane crashes, North Sioux City Fire Chief William “Bill” Pappas has seen it all.

Posted: December 27, 2017
Sewer rates on the rise

Due to operations in the red, the Dakota Dunes Community Improvement District (CID) will, once again, look at raising sewer rates. The raising of rates was briefly discussed at its last meeting on Dec. 18.

Posted: December 27, 2017
City hears variance request

The Elk Point City Council met for a special session Dec. 19 and opened with a public hearing as the Board of Adjustment.

Posted: December 27, 2017
More News
rss

Sports

Girls battle #7 Panthers

The girls basketball team played even with their Kingsley-Pierson (K-P) guests for one half Dec. 21 and led at the half 31-28. However in the 2nd half, the K-P Panthers used their size and athleticism to take control of the game and win 64-52.

Posted: December 27, 2017
Boys turn it around

To say the Husky boys took a while to get on track in their home match against Kingsley-Pierson Dec. 21 would be a bit of an understatement. EPJ trailed 28-21 at the half and appeared to be outmanned both offensively and defensively. But they turned it around late in the 3rd quarter, made up the ...

Posted: December 27, 2017
Crowds turn out for Husky Invite

The crowd noise was high and the mat action intense at the annual Husky Invite Dec. 16 at Elk Point-Jefferson.

Posted: December 20, 2017
More Sports
rss

Obituaries

More Obituaries
rss

Community

More Community

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




rss

Opinion

More Opinion

© Copyright 2017, leadercourier-times.com, Elk Point, SD. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.