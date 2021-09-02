The Husky volleyball team fell behind in the first game of a home match against Sioux City West Aug. 26 and couldn’t get back into it. They lost the first game 20-25.
Things turned around in the second game, with several long serving runs from Sophia Giorgio, Hannah Nearman and Emily Langle. EPJ won that game 25-18.
The Huskies fell behind in the third game, trailing 1-7 before serving got them back in again. They tied the score at 11, scored 5 straight points for an 18-11 lead and hung on to win 25-22.
Game 4 was close early, with EPJ holding an 11-10 lead. The Wolverines took over, outscoring the Huskies 9-3 to build a lead that they held on to for a 25-22 win.
Game 5 started the same, with the score tied at 4-all, when West’s Jessia Alverado went back to serve. She completely tied up the Husky receive, and despite 2 time-outs, EPJ could not score another point to lose the game, 4-15 and the match.
Maddie Hammitt led the Huskies with 9 kills and a block. Ashley Brewer had 5 blocks and 7 kills. Libero Alyssa Chytka hit double digits in digs with 24, as did Nicole Wriedt with 22.
EPJ travelled to Irene-Wakonda for a tournament Aug. 28 and came home the tourney champions. They beat Gayville-Volin 25-21, 25-23 and Centerville 25-11, 25-6.
“We won the tournament!” head coach Erin Ellinger said. “It was such a fun time, with all athletes working together and supporting one another.”
No other stats were available.
The Huskies hosted the Quarriers of Dell Rapids Tuesday, Aug. 31 and rival Dakota Valley Panthers Thursday, Sept. 2. They head to the road for matches at West Central Tuesday, Sept. 7 and at Canton Thursday, Sept. 9.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.