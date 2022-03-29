Dakota Valley faced a familiar opponent – Sioux Falls Christian – in the opening round of the State A Boys Basketball tournament March 17. SFC came in as the 8th seed and are the defending state champions from 2021.
The game was fast and physical from the opening tip off with 9 lead changes and 6 tied scores. Most of the game was spent within one or two scoring possessions. The largest score lead was a 7-point spread with Dakota Valley up 61-54 in the fourth quarter.
Even though the Panthers “won” the opening tip off, the ball was taken away from the Chargers who were unable to capitalize in the opening drive. DV then went on a 6-point run with 3s from Sam Faldmo and Isaac Bruns. DV kept the lead in the first quarter with another 3 from Faldmo and 2 point scores from Randy Rosenquist, Jaxson Wingert and Joey Bryan to end the first quarter up 15-9.
In the second quarter, the shots weren’t falling right away for the Panthers. That allowed the Chargers to go on a 9-point run, taking the first lead change 16-15 over DV. At the end of the half, the two teams were tied 29-29.
Wingert started off the second half with 2 points to give the Panthers the lead and the fourth lead change of the game. The game started picking up with DV’s shots falling with Rosenquist, Bruns and Jaxon Hennies hitting 3’s to stay in the game. DV led 43-39 at the end of the third.
See full story in this week’s Dakota Dunes / North Sioux City Times.
