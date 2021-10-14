On Thursday, Oct. 7, the EPJ Huskies cross country team ran in the Dak XII Conference meet. This year’s races took place in Dell Rapids at the beautiful Rocky Run Golf Course. The weather was sunny, breezy and warm, and the team was ready to go against Sioux Falls Christian, Dakota Valley, Lennox, Madison, Vermillion, West Central, Canton, Tea Area, Dell Rapids and Tri-Valley.
The varsity girls 5k race was first, and, as expected, Sioux Falls Christian’s Ellie Maddox raced to the win, followed by teammate Corinne Braun. Claire LaFerrier and Ella LaFerrier ran well, with Claire medaling in 20th position, followed by Ella in 21st. By placing 20th, Claire LaFerrier is 2nd Team All Dak-12 Conference.
For the varsity boys (5k), Patrick Vogel ran a strong last 2k to pull away for the win. Huskies’ Joe Cross was in the mix the entire race, placing 8th. By placing 8th, Joe Cross is 1st Team All Dak-12 Conference.
The JV girls 4K race saw AnnaBeth Porter continue her first season with another strong race, finishing just out of the medals in 21st place. Madison Stark placed 13th. The Husky JV Boys were paced by Jayse VandeVegte.
Although the middle school race was a combined boys and girls race, medals were given separately. Scheduled to be 3k, the cart made a wrong turn and the runner ended up running an additional half mile (2.38 miles instead of 1.86 miles). Even with the extra distance, the team ran well and were paced by Jackson Neal and Carter Heckathorn.
In all divisions, Sioux Falls Christian took the team wins.
Next up for the Huskies is the Region 3 meet Thursday, Oct. 14, in Beresford. The Top 20 varsity boys and girls earn a trip to the State Meet, which takes place on Saturday, Oct. 23, in Sioux Falls.
