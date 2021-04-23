EPJ built a big lead and hung on for the win 8-6 over Beresford at home Thursday, April 6.
In the 1st inning, the Huskies scored 3 runs off 3 walks, a wild pitch, a batter hit by a pitch, a single and a sacrifice fly. They picked up 2 more runs in both the 3rd and 4th innings.
EPJ held Beresford runless through 3 innings with Skyler Swatek on the mound. He pitched 5 innings with 6 strikeouts and only 1 earned run before getting into trouble in the 6th. Tyler Goehring came in and struck out 2 Watchdogs for the save.
Noah Larson and Ty Trometer led the team with 2 hits and 2 RBI each. Swatek and Cade Fennel both stole twice. Six other Huskies also recorded steals.
