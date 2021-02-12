At a Dakota Valley Triangular Feb. 4, Panther grapplers won their first dual of the season against Creighton, 60-17.
Bennett Lukken won his match with Layci Condon by fall in 3:07. Those winning by forfeit were Brady Sievers (106), Jackson Boonstra (126), Eston Monical (132), Zach Rosenkrans (145), Isaiah Hoffman (195), Samson Do (220) and Alex Reinhardt (285).
Latrell Watson (138) put a fight in his match to Shane Farnik of Creighton. Even with all his efforts, Watson lost by technical fall 19-4 in 5:53. Lake Kistner’s (152) match lasted 2:45 as he fought his way against RJ Wilmes. Wilmes persevered by pinning Kistner. Brodey Ballinger (182) grappled against Sam Vortherms and lost his battle by fall in 1:01.
In the dual against Ponca, Dakota Valley garnered 30 points to Ponca’s 42. Lukken won his match over Grant Sprakel by fall in 3:37. Four Panthers won by forfeit, Boonstra, Rosenkrans, Kistner and Reinhardt.
“We were able to get our first dual win of the season,” coach Grayson Pirner said. “I’m proud of our young team for sticking together throughout the year. Bennett Lukken went 2-0 on the night and wrestled very well. We are starting to get healthy at the right time, so we are excited for the next few weeks leading up to the post-season.”
