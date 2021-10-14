The Dakota Valley defense kept Sioux Falls Christian out of the end zone for over 46 minutes but a Charger touchdown and PAT with 1:31 left in the game tied it at 14-14 Friday, Oct. 8. The touchdown came after an 11-play, 73-yard drive.
DV received the opening kickoff and drove 64 yards in 9 plays with Anema scoring on a 13-yard run. The PAT by Trae Piel was good.
The first SFC possession ended on a fumble caused and recovered by Randy Rosenquist. DV could not move the ball.
DV then stopped SFC on a 4th and 5 on the DV 24.
Two plays later, SFC got a pick-six and with the PAT, the game was tied.
The game then went back and forth until the 3rd quarter when DV stopped SFC on a 4th and 7 on the DV 43 when Rosenquist broke up a pass.
After struggling on the ground, Anema connected with Rosenquist for a 48-yard touchdown pass. Piel’s PAT was good, giving DV a 14-7 lead.
