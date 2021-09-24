Three Dakota Valley cross country members medalled at the Charger Invite Sept. 14 at Yankton Trail Park in Sioux Falls. Blake Schmiedt took 7th place in the boys varsity, Max Jensen took 16th place in the boys JV and Mia Riibe placed 15th in the girls JV meet. The top 20 medal.
The boys varsity team took 4th place out of 9 teams. Contributing to the team’s 71 points were Schmiedt, Jack Brown, Keaten Wright and James Kilcullen.
“I am so impressed with how well Blake Schmiedt and Jack Brown are running,” head coach Tiffany Wendling said. “We ran against some good teams tonight and the boys walked away with 4th place. Keaten Wright had one of his strongest finishes I have ever seen from him. I loved watching his determination across that finish line. James Kilcullen and Ian Byington are both running extremely well.”
Sophia Redler led the girls varsity team with a time of 23:19.06. She was followed by Valerie Norby, Claire Kilcullen and Lizzie Mueller.
“Sophia Redler is running so strong and every race she has a smile on her face and ends the race with enthusiasm,” Wendling said.
Both JV teams had 6th place finishes out of 9 teams. Fielding the girls team were Riibe, Finley Huber, Lauren Messersmith, Annie Bourne and Veronica Morales. For the boys, it was Jensen, followed by Michael Green, Isaac Klemme, Connor Sperry and Nathan Rathgeber.
“It was fun to see Mia Riibe and Max Jensen both bring home a medal in the JV races” Wendling commented. “I’m super proud of all our runners. They are working hard and it is showing!”
The Panthers ran at Alcester-Hudson Tuesday, Sept. 21. Results will be in next week’s paper.
Up next for the Panthers are the Union County Quad in Elk Point Sept. 23 and the Lennox Invite Sept. 30.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.