Dakota Valley’s soccer team showed no ill effects from the long trip to Rapid City for a game against St. Thomas More. The Panthers won 5-0.
In the first half, Grace Bass and Tyra Yi each had goals.
In the second half, Bass scored the first two goals and Rylee Rosenquist added the final one.
DV had 16 shots on goal.
St. Thomas More had 5 shots on goal, with Ivey Winckler making 3 saves and JaeLyn Bacan 2.
DV defeated Belle Fourche 8-3 Saturday morning, Aug. 28.
Ivey Winckler had 11 saves on the goal per the South Dakota High School Activities Association (SDHSAA) website. Other stats were incomplete.
DV defeated Class AA Sturgis Brown 2-1 Saturday afternoon. Winckler had 14 saves per the SDHSAA website. Other stats were incomplete.
No information or comments were provided by the coaches by presstime.
