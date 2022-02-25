The Dakota Valley Panthers dominated Sioux City West Feb. 15, never giving them the chance to get into the game. In the first quarter, DV outscored West 32-13. The second quarter wasn’t any better for West with DV scoring 25 and West 10. Coming out in the third quarter, DV led 57 to 23. The Panthers kept the Wolverines at bay, only letting them score 6 points in the third and 12 in the fourth. DV scored 13 in the third and 19 in the fourth to win the game 89-41.
Isaac Bruns and Randy Rosenquist both recorded double-doubles during the game. Bruns had 23 points and 10 rebounds. Rosenquist had 17 points and 13 assists.
Nine Panthers scored to help the team to its 89 points – Bruns, Rosenquist, Jaxson Wingert (12), Jaxon Hennies (9), Joey Bryan (8), Luke Norby (5), Brayden Major (4), Charlie Margeas and Austin Weber (3), Logan Collette and Luke Bruns (2) and Sam Faldmo (1).
Norby had 5 points against West. The depth showed, as Norby hit a 3-pointer and was 2 for 2 from the free throw line.
The Panthers had 35 rebounds – 28 defensive and 7 offensive – compared to the Wolverines’ 18 – 15 defensive and 3 offensive. The Panthers had a great all-around game with 22 team assists, 7 steals, 5 blocked shots and only 5 turnovers.
“Our offense was clicking early in this game,” head coach Jason Kleis said. “We got out to a big lead and so many guys made great contributions throughout the game. I feel like all our guys are making the extra pass and being very unselfish. Austin Weber came in and hit a big 3 for us. He is a high-character, great work-ethic kid that everyone loves, so it was an exciting moment.”
