The Huskies came oh, so close at Vermillion Jan. 18, losing by only 2, 41-43.
EPJ’s tight man-to-man defense harnessed the Tanagers in the 1st quarter, before Vermillion went on a 7-0 run to take a 25-19 lead. EPJ responded with a 6-0 run of their own and the games was tied on a nice inside move from Ashley Brewer. A 3 from Bentlee Kollbaum gave EPJ its first lead of the game. They held that lead until under a minute to play when a 3-point play put the Tanagers back up, 41-38, and they held on for the win.
No stats were available from the coaching staff.
They hosted Akron-Westfield Jan. 20 and played a team that was both tall and quick.
The Westerner press was hard for EPJ to handle. Despite that, the Huskies trailed only 8-11 at the end of the 1st quarter, but another long scoring drought gave A-W the lead that they held to the end.
Courtney Brewer led the team with 11 points and Linley Schmitz had 10. Schmitz and Kollbaum had 5 rebounds each and Kaitlyn VanRoekel dished out 4 assists.
A slow start from the Huskies found them down 10 to the visiting Dell Rapids Quarriers Jan. 22. EPJ scored only 5 points in the 1st quarter, but picked it up after that. A 21-point 4th quarter sealed the win 54-47.
Wins come easier when 3 players hit double-digits – Ashley Brewer with 17, Kollbaum 14 and VanRoekel 12. Josie Curry had 9 rebounds and Courtney Brewer 3 assists. VanRoekel made 4 steals.
A big improvement over the last few weeks is in free throw shooting. The Huskies made 4 of 6 against Akron-Westfield and 19 of 23 against Dell Rapids.
The Huskies hosted Sisseton Tuesday, Jan. 25, then go to Tri-Valley Thursday, Jan. 27. They have a home match against Lennox Tuesday, Feb. 1. All those games are double-headers with the boys.
