Dakota Valley finished 4th in the EPJ Match Play Invite Thursday, Sept. 16 with 56 Points. West Central won the contest with 70.
Isaac Bruns finished 5th in the 1st bracket, Logan Collette 5th in the 2nd bracket, Tyler Cornelsen 3rd in the 3rd bracket, Dylan Lukken 4th in the 4th bracket, Hudson TenNapel 5th in the 5th bracket, Luke Bruns 3rd in 6th the bracket, Tyler Schutte 5th in the 7th bracket and Cash Slater finished Runner Up in the 8th bracket.
“Match Play is a great experience for the players and improved our confidence and competitiveness,” head coach Rodd Slater said. “I think Isaac Bruns really found his groove playing the last 9 holes even par.”
Team standings were: West Central 70 points (17 matches won), Sioux Falls Christian 70 points (16 matches won), Tea Area 69, Dakota Valley 56, Elk Point-Jefferson 52, Canton 42, Beresford 23 and Dell Rapids 11.
