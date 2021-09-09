Arms raised in victory, Blake Schmiedt crossed the finish line at Adams Homestead and Nature Preserve for the last time in his high school cross country career. However, this time, it was a 1st-place finish, a personal record broken and a school record broken.
The home cross country meet was held Aug. 31. The Dakota Valley boys team took first place at the meet with 15 points followed by Tea Area at 45. Other teams were Sioux City East, Sioux City West and Elk Point-Jefferson. Other schools in attendance were Irene-Wakonda, Alcester-Hudson and Lawton-Bronson.
Schmiedt ran a time of 15:32.46 and was followed by Elk Point-Jefferson’s Joe Cross at 16:53.22. Contributing to the team’s 15 points were Jack Brown in 3rd, Ian Byington in 6th and James Kilcullen in 7th. Other medalists were Keaten Wright, Alex Olsen and Avery Bradshaw.
“It was so awesome seeing Blake’s excitement as he crossed the finish line knowing he just got 1st at his last home meet, he broke his own personal record and he broke the school record,” head coach Tiffany Wendling said. “We know our course is short so the times are always amazing BUT it is always fun seeing the kids fight to beat past times. Our boys team has worked so hard and I cannot wait to see what this season has in store for them.”
Following the lead of the varsity boys, the JV boys took 1st place out of the 6 teams present. Leading the way was Max Jensen in 2nd place with a time of 15:07. Michael Green followed in 5th, Connor Sperry in 8th, Colten Wright 12th, Nathan Rathgeber 13th, Zack Brannan 16th and Lewis Pick in 18th.
The boys middle school team placed 3rd as a team and had 5 medalists – Brenden Liao, Geoff Nelson, Cody Schutte, Asher Pfeifer and Bennett Jensen.
The Dakota Valley girls varsity team took 4th place, but they all placed above 20. They were led by Valerie Norby in 11th, Claire Kilcullen in 12th, Sophia Redler in 14th and Lizzie Mueller in 17th.
“It was so exciting seeing all of our varsity girls medal at our home meet,” Wendling said. “They are also working hard and were super excited to bring home some hardware.”
The 4-person JV team of Mia Riibe, Finley Huber, Maylee Rose and Veronica Morales took 2nd place. Riibe, Huber and Rose received medals. Morales just missed it by 24 seconds.
Lauren Messersmith and Annie Bourne made up the middle school team and placed 23rd and 29th, respectively.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.