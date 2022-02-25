Dakota Valley’s Jackson Boonstra (145) was the only Panther to qualify for the state tournament Feb. 24-26 in Sioux Falls.
Seven Panthers participated in the 2A Region tournament at Brandon Valley Feb. 18 – Lewis Pick (138), Boonstra, Latrell Watson (152), Lake Kistner (160), Isaiah Hoffman (170), Brodey Ballinger (182) and Samson Do (220). Kistner and Hoffman took 5th place and just missed qualifying for the state tournament. Ballinger took 6th place.
Boonstra won his first match by fall in 1:28 and his second by a 7-4 decision but lost in the championship match to Gavin Chapman of Brandon Valley by a 3-2 decision for second place.
All the girls automatically qualify for the state tournament and don’t have a region tournament like the boys.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.