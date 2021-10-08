The EPJ cross-country team went to Lennox to participate in the Lennox Invite Sept. 30. This large meet has some of the fastest runners, with this year’s meet showcasing a boys and girls favorite for the state championship.
The 5k boys varsity race started on-time at 4 p.m. Milbank’s Nick Batchelor went out fast, hitting the first mile in 4:44, and never looked back to win the race in 15:44. Husky Joe Cross ran a tactical race, hitting even paces to run 17:11 in 9th as EPJ’s lone varsity medalist. Jackson Prouty ran well to finish as the 2nd Husky across the line in 50th place.
For the girls varsity 5k race, Sioux Falls Christian’s Ellie Maddox ran away from Milbank’s Ashlynn Batchelor, with both finishing under 19 minutes. Maddox’s 18:14 was a South Dakota best for 2021, also breaking the school record. Huskies Claire LaFerrier and Ella LaFerrier ran extremely well to finish 27th and 28th in personal bests of 21:34. Ashley Stark continues to improve as the year progresses, finishing as the 3rd Husky in 47th place.
In the boys JV 4k race, Sioux Falls Christian took the top 12 spots, easily winning the team competition. Isaiah Love was the first EPJ runner to complete the distance. For the girls JV race, Rosie Calamanco finished 15th and medaled with a personal best time.
Sioux Falls Christian won each of the team competitions in a dominating performance. The Huskies compete next in Dell Rapids at the conference meet Thursday, Oct. 7.
