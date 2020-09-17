The Dakota Valley Panthers softball team beat Lennox 8-4 Sunday, Sept. 13.
The Panthers got things moving in the first inning. when they forced an error, scoring 2 runs.
The Panthers notched 3 runs in the fifth inning. Rylee Rosenquist and Ashlyn Stusse aboth contributed in the big inning with RBI.
Ellie Wiese was the winning pitcher for DV. She surrendered 2 runs on 3 hits over 2 innings, striking out one and walking one. Emma Wiese started the game pitching. She went 4 innings, allowing 2 runs on 2 hits and striking out one. Her sister Ellie Wiese came in for the save.
Rosenquist hit a towering 2 run-homerun in the third inning.
DV totaled 13 hits in the game. Wiese, Rosenquist, Stusse, Trotter and Martin all collected multiple hits for the Panthers. Ellie Wiese led the DV with 3 hits in 4 at bats.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.