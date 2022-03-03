The Dakota Valley boys basketball team has had an amazing regular season, going undefeated 20-0 and ranked number one in the state of South Dakota. Both accomplishments are a first for a Dakota Valley boys basketball team.
The team clinched their 20th win over Lennox Feb. 25, winning 73-59. In the first quarter, the Panthers didn’t look like themselves, losing the quarter 13 to 16. They picked up the game in the second quarter, leading by 1 going into halftime. The second half sealed the win for the Panthers, scoring 39 points to Lennox’s 26.
Issac Bruns added another double-double with 33 points and 10 rebounds. Randy Rosenquist scored 13 points, followed by Jaxson Wingert with 11.
“This was a good way to wrap up the regular season,” head coach Jason Kleis said. “Lennox is a solid team and is always tough on their home floor. Isaac Bruns really took over in the second half and played a great game. Going undefeated in the regular season is a great accomplishment, but now it’s time to focus and sharpen up and realize everyone starts over for the playoffs.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.