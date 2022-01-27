The Tri-Valley Mustangs visited Dakota Valley Jan. 21. The Panthers doubled the Mustangs’ score by the end of the game, winning 66 to 32.
The boys shot 30 percent from the 3-point line, 50 percent from the free throw line and 54 percent in the paint. They had 31 rebounds – 22 of them defensive and 12 assists and steals.
Jaxson Wingert led the team with 15 points, followed by Isaac Bruns at 14 and Randy Rosenquist at 11. Rosenquist had half of the team’s assists at 6 and added 5 steals. Bruns had 8 rebounds.
Some players who normally don’t see action were out on the floor, such as Luke Norby, Luke Bruns, Preston Carlson and Sam Kleis.
“We came out and played hard and solid from the opening tip,” head coach Jason Kleis said. “We went early to get some experience for a lot of our bench guys starting in the third quarter, and I thought they handled themselves really well.”
Dakota Valley attended the Hanson Classic at the Corn Palace in Mitchell, SD Jan. 22 taking on St. Thomas More. This contest was possibly the hardest the Panthers have faced this year, squeaking out a win by 2 points, 48-46.
STM was undefeated and ranked second to DV in Class A. They had previously defeated Gillette Thunder Basin High School (from Wyoming) and Scottsbluff, NE. Both were ranked in their respective states – Scottsbluff 3rd in Class B and Thunder Basin 4th in 4A.
The two teams were evenly matched throughout the game with several lead changes. DV had 22 rebounds and STM had 23.
Jaxon Hennies put up 14 points, Isaac Bruns 13 and Jaxson Wingert 12. Rosenquist led the team with 6 points, 6 steals and 5 assists. The other scorer was Joey Bryan with 3.
“This was a great win for our program, against one of the top teams and programs in all classes of South Dakota at the Corn Palace,” Kleis said. “Jaxson ‘Tish’ Wingert had a great all-around game, playing with a lot of energy. Isaac Bruns played solid and really showed why he is an elite defender guarding STM’s best player. It was a grinding kind of game with great defense by both teams, so not a lot of style points, but I was proud of our kids effort.”
The team next plays in the DAK-12/NEC Clash in Madison. As the #1 seed in the DAK-12, DV will play Lakota Tech, a guest team. Game time is 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29.
