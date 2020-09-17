Sunday’s game, Sept. 13, against Pipestone was a heartbreaker for the Panthers, as they lost the lead late in an 11-3 defeat. DV struggled to contain the high-powered offense of Pipestone, giving up 11 runs.
The Panthers got on the board in the first inning when a fielder’s choice error scored one run for the Panthers, followed by Rylee Rosenquist stealing home.
Bailey Sample took the loss for the Panthers with Rachel Vogeli in relief. She allowed 6 hits and 6 runs over 4 innings, striking out 2. Avery Trotter, Silja Gunderson, Ellie Wiese, Emma Wiese and Rylee Rosenquist all collected a hit to lead the Panthers. The Panthers stole 4 bases during the game. Rosenquist led the way with 2 hits.
