The Dakota Valley boys handed out another loss to their opponents Jan. 11 against West Central. The Panthers outscored the Trojans by 13 points, winning the contest 73 to 60.
Isaac Bruns scored 30 points and was followed by Randy Rosenquist at 14 and Jaxon Hennies 13. Rosenquist got a triple-double with his points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists.
“A great win against a good West Central team,” head coach Jason Kleis said. “Randy Rosenquist was all over the floor and did a lot of things for us. Isaac Bruns we felt had one of his best overall games as a Panther. We had a lot of other good contributions and it was a solid team win.”
Two days later, the boys headed to Hartington Cedar Catholic where they overpowered the Trojans, winning 65-43. Three athletes scored in double digits – Bruns 19, Rosenquist 15 and Brayden Major 11. Rosenquist had an all-around game with 6 rebounds, 7 assists, 9 steals, a block and took a charge.
“We got off to a great start, moving the ball well and had good energy on defense,” Kleis said. “Hartington is a tough-minded, good team. Brayden Major had a good game and Randy Rosenquist had a ton of steals. Sam Faldmo is really defending at a high level and is starting to score a bit more, which is a huge help for us.”
