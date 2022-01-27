The Dakota Valley girls went into their game against West Central Jan. 11 undefeated. Unfortunately, for the Panthers the Trojans prevailed and handed the Panthers their first loss of the season.
The battle of two undefeated teams was just that. Dakota Valley was right behind West Central, trailing only by 3 points at the half and 1 at the end of the third quarter. Head coach Tammy Lilly said that the fourth quarter was a struggle for the shots to fall and that’s why they lost.
“This was a battle of two undefeated teams in class A,” Lilly said. “The game was within 6 points until the final minutes of the game when we had to foul to try and extend the game. West Central went into half with a 3-point lead. At one point in the 3rd quarter, we got up by 6. That is how close the game was for the majority of the minutes. West Central hit their free throws in the 4th to extend their lead. West Central is a very good basketball team and we were right there with them for most of the game. Our girls fought hard; we just couldn’t get shots to fall in the fourth.”
Rylee Rosenquist scored 29 points and had 15 rebounds. Grace Bass scored 9 points.
The Panthers shot 26 percent from beyond the arc, 41 percent in the paint and 50 percent from the charity stripe.
