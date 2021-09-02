Dakota Valley battled it out against Yankton to open their volleyball season Thursday, Aug. 26. The Panthers had the audience on the edge of their seats as they moved into the fifth set, winning the match in close contest – 25-14, 15-25, 25-22, 21-25, 20-18.
Sophie Tuttle led the team with 12 kills followed by Sammi Archer at 9. Logan Miller had 15 assists and 3 blocks. Tori Schulz had 5 blocks. Katie VanRooyan led the way on the defense with 34 digs and on the offense with 4 aces. Tuttle and Archer also contributed 27 digs, each. Reagan VanRooyan’s 2 aces helped the team toward their win.
The JV and c-team both won in 2 – 25-8, 25-20 and 25-14, 25-13, respectively.
“One word best describes our match with Yankton – ‘Battle,’” head coach Mary Miller said. “Five sets and final 20-18 score, we couldn’t have had a more exciting match.
“Playing without Jorja [VanDenHul] (who had cut her finger and had four stitches), we had to find a way to help our offense,” Miller said. “All the girls stepped up and that allowed us to win.
“Yankton was a super scrappy team and picked up so many of our attacks,” Miller concluded. “We found a way to win, which was a total team effort.”
