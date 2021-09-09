Oh, to have been in the DV huddle between games 1 and 2 of the volleyball match played at Elk Point-Jefferson Thursday, Sept. 2.
The Panthers lost that first game to the Huskies, looking a bit out of sorts. Their usual power serving and hitting was not on display. Head coach Mary Miller was not happy with her team.
After that huddle, though, DV turned the game completely around. They ended up winning in 4 – 22-25, 25-17, 25-12, 25-11.
The serves that drifted long in the 1st game turned into aces, 5 in game 2 alone. The hitters found their range and started pounding it to the floor instead of into the Husky block. The score was tied at 7, but a Sophie Tuttle kill and 2 aces put DV in the lead for good. Two Husky time-outs couldn’t stem the tide and the game ended when Logan Miller put the ball over on 2, a soft shot into the middle of the court.
Tuttle and middle hitter Jorja VanDenHul took over the next game, combining for 6 kills, 2 aces and 2 blocks to lead DV to what the score would indicate was an easy win, 25-17. That was far from the case, though as most of the points were heavily contested on both sides. The EPJ defense was dialed in to the first Panther hit, but Miller just kept going back to Tuttle and VanDenHul and they put it down in the second attempt. Several of the points were across the net 5 or 6 times before a kill was had. Libero Kate VanRooyan made a marvelous one-handed stab in the back row at 17-9 to keep the ball in play and DV cruised to win that game.
See full story in this week’s Dakota Dunes / North Sioux City Times.
