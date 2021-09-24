Dakota Valley overcame 10 penalties and 7 fumbles (2 lost) to defeat Sisseton 45-12 on homecoming Friday, Sept. 17.
The Panthers took the first drive 66 yards on 11 plays to score. The drive was highlighted by a Brodey Ballinger 19-yard run, an Ethan Anema to Jaxon Hennies 22-yard pass and a 10-yard TD run by Ballinger.
DV held Sisseton and on the punt return Randy Rosenquist returned it 17 yards to Sisseton’s 27.
With the short field, Anema hit Rosenquist for a 27-yard TD pass.
Sisseton responded with their own TD drive.
DV’s next possession extended into the 2nd quarter. Hennies started the drive with a 19-yard run. Anema ended it with a 8-yard TD run. The PAT by Ballinger was good.
The teams traded possessions first Sisseton, then DV.
Sisseton had a pass broken up by Sam Faldmo and Joey Bryan. Noah Hede had a tackle for a 9-yard loss. Rosenquist returned the punt 50 yards to the Sisseton 27.
Two plays later, Anema scored on a 23-yard run. Ballinger’s PAT was good.
On the kickoff, Sisseton fumbled and it was recovered by Hennies. Four plays later, Anema scored on a 13-yard run. DV was leading the first half 32 to 6.
On DV’s first possession of the second half, the Panthers scored on a 56-yard Anema to Rosenquist pass. Ballinger’s kick was good.
Sisseston went for it on a 4th and 2, but Brody Hoffman sacked the Sisseton quarterback for an 11-yard loss.
DV’s drive ended with a lost fumble.
Sisseton moved the ball from their 33 to DV’s 3, helped by 3 encroachment penalties. On 2nd and 3, Isaiah Favors sacked the quarterback. The next play Joey Bryan intercepted the pass in the end zone.
On DV’s possession, they had a holding penalty and then lost a fumble that gave Sisseton a TD.
DV scored on its next possession on an 11 play, 60-yard drive capped by a Favors 1-yard run.
Sisseton did move to DVs 8 after a 53-yard pass play. Tyler Schlotmann tackled the quarterback for a 10-yard loss. On 4th and 17, an incomplete pass ended their drive.
DV had 2 plays with one being a 22-yard by Braeden Howey as time ran out.
“The players and coaches having been working hard, so it was nice to secure a Homecoming win in a convincing fashion,” coach Jeff VanDenHul said. “We are slowly getting things fixed and the biggest improvement on Friday was our top level effort and aggression. If we keep playing with that style we can make a lot of noise the second half of this season.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.