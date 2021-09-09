On Tuesday, Aug. 31, the Elk Point-Jefferson Huskies went to Adams Homestead and Nature Preserve to run the Dakota Valley Invite. An annual event, this year’s race included Dakota Valley, Alcester-Hudson, SC East, SC West, Lawton-Bronson, Centerville, Irene-Wakonda, Canton and Tea Area.
In the varsity boys 5k race, Dakota Valley’s Blake Schmiedt ran to a course record, with EPJ’s Joe Cross finishing in 2nd place. Jackson Prouty also finished in the medals at 19th. DV won the boys team meet with 15 points.
In the girls varsity 5k race, three Huskies medaled, with all three finishing in the top 10, including Heather Stark in 7th place, Claire LaFerrier in 9th and Ella LaFerrier in 10th. Madison Stark finished just outside the medals in 21st. Tea Area won the team meet with 22 points, with the Huskies in 3rd with 41 points.
Although no JV Huskies medaled, Rosie Calamanco paced the girls team, followed by strong racing from both Alexis Ludwigs and Grace Schuh. For the boys, Isaiah Love led EPJ.
In the middle school race, many runners saw large improvements in their times, including AnnaBeth Porter, Carter Heckathorn and Riley Thompson.
“The hard work we put in over the summer is paying dividends,” assistant coach Steve Cross stated. “We want to continue to improve, so we are running our best in late September throughout October.”
