The EPJ offense took off right out of the gate and didn’t let up the entire 1st half, taking a 48-6 halftime lead to a 55-6 win Sept. 3 at Flandreau.
Jakob Scarmon returned the kickoff to the 40, then took it to the 24 on the next play. Quarterback Noah McDermott scored on a keeper from the 5 yardline. EPJ held Flandreau to a 3 and out, then McDermott found Devon Schmitz for a 46-yard TD pass. EPJ’s 3rd TD of the 1st quarter came on a broken play, when McDermott missed the snap, thought about running out of trouble and instead found Schmitz for the score.
After another defensive stop, a great punt by Flandreau pinned the Huskies back on their own 8 yardline to start the 2nd quarter. That didn’t last long, as Lucas Hueser took the snap and ran 92 yards for a TD. The play was so dynamic, head coach Jake Terry drew an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty when he left the box early to congratulate Hueser.
The Huskies stopped the Flyers yet again, but were unable to move the ball themselves. After a short punt, Flandreau looked like they were finally ready to move the ball, but a Carson Timmins interception stopped them again. The Huskies were having trouble moving the ball, when Ben Swatek broke free for the 1st of his 2 TDs on the night.
Flandreau got the ball on their own 5 after the kickoff, moved the ball out to the 44, but failed on a 4th and 4. EPJ took over and in little over a minute, got another TD for a 42-0 lead.
The Flyers beat the Husky secondary for 2 long passes, which set up their lone TD. The 2-point try failed.
With such a big lead, Terry put in some JV players in the 2nd half. That didn’t stop the scoring, as EPJ hit twice for TDs, the last on a Hunter Geary 45-yard run.The defense continued to hold and the scoring was over for Flandreau.
“Kids did a great job of coming out strong to start the game,” Terry said. “They were focused from the opening kick. They went out and executed right from the start and did a great job on all three phases of the game.”
Timmins set a school record for extra points in a game – 7. He also tied the school record for kickoffs – 9. The team tied the record for most points in a game.
The Huskies amassed 342 yards, led by Schmitz’s 105. McDermott was spot on, coming back from a hand injury, completing 5 of 6 passes for 166 yards and 2 TDs.
“Have to give a ton of credit to our O and D lines this week,” Terry said. “Our success is completely dependent on them going out and playing at a high level. They make the backs’ job as well as the entire defense’s job much easier when they play as well as they did this week, and have all season up to this point. Anytime you can get that many backs involved carrying the ball it makes for a fun night. We got a lot of varsity time for the younger guys, and for many it was their first varsity experience. It was a great opportunity for them to grow and gain experience.”
Twenty-two players made the defensive stat sheet. Evan Fornia and Patrick Kastning had 5.5 total tackles.
Next up for the Huskies is a home game against McCook Central/Montrose Friday, Sept. 10. MCM is not ranked but is getting votes in the SD Football Coaches’ poll.
“We need to continue to progress and keep getting better on both sides of the ball,” Terry concluded. “This week vs. MCM will be a real test for us to see where we are at. They are a good team that will really challenge us.”
Game time is 7 p.m.
