The Dakota Valley athletics programs continue to grow and be strong opposition to their opponents. 2021 saw many changes in participation along with many state berths.
Montagne breaks school record
A boys basketball record set by Brody Van Ginkel in 2014 has been shattered by Dakota Valley senior Chayce Montagne. Van Ginkel held the school’s record for most career assists, 319. Montagne began his senior year with 250 career assists and in 17 games bypassed Van Ginkel. At the beginning of the game Feb. 16 against Sioux City West, Montagne only needed 2 assists to break the record, but went flying past it with 9 assists on the night.
March 4, 2021 – Boonstra reaches podium
Jackson Boonstra opened the state wrestling tournament, Thursday, Feb. 25 in Rapid City with a pin. He ended up with an 8th place finish and ended the season 34-12.
Gomez shines at state
Ariana Gomez wrestled like a champion at the state wrestling tournament in Rapid City Feb. 25-27. She garnered a fourth-place finish.
March 11, 2021 – Girls qualify for state
The Dakota Valley girls faced Tea Area in Harrisburg March 4 to vie for a state berth. Dakota Valley prevailed, winning 68-59.
March 18, 2021 – Boys finish strong, play well
They didn’t miss their shot at making the state tournament last year, but did have to miss out on playing in it. The Dakota Valley boys weren’t going to do that again. They punched their ticket to state March 9 after a win over Sisseton played in Centerville.
DV rally falls short
The Dakota Valley girls basketball team brought home 6th place from the State A Tournament last week. Rylee Rosenquist was named to the All-Tournament Team.
March 25, 2021 – DV captures third at state
Dakota Valley entered the contest for third, wanting to cap the season with a win. Dell Rapids, who upset a number 1 Vermillion, wanted to repeat its opening day achievement. Dakota Valley prevailed, winning 69-60.
April 1, 2021 – Youth wrestler qualify, place at state
Three DV female and one male wrestlers qualified for state after placing high in the regional tourney in Harrisburg March 12. The girls wrestled Friday and the boys Saturday. Isabella Monical took first place at regionals followed by second place finishes from McKenzie Scott and Veronica Kistner. Graham Riibe took third place. Those that garnered state place finishes were Scott (4th place), Riibe (8th place) and Monical (1st place, state champion).
April 8, 2021 – Spring Sports Previews
Spring sports was ready to begin. The girls track team went from 13 participants to 31 in two years. The boys team went from 35 participants in 2019 to 44 in 2021. The Dakota Valley Boys Panther Baseball team lost 12 members to graduation in 2019 and 2020 and had a year to rebuild the team.
April 15, 2021 – Coaches of the Year
Dakota Valley girls basketball assistant coach Kristin Hanson and head coach Tammy Lilly were named Region 6 Coaches of the Year by the South Dakota Basketball Coaches Association.
April 22, 2021 – Gunderson shines at relays
Gunnar Gunderson led the DV track team at the Sioux City Relays. He won the Class B 110 hurdles with the best time of the three classes at 15.71. He came back and won the Elite 110 hurdles with the top hurdlers of all classes competing.
April 29, 2021 – Zephier plays in All-Star game
Alex Zephier of Dakota Valley played in the Lakota All-Star boys basketball game April 24 in Rapid City. The All-Star games bring together athletes from six states and all sizes of schools. Zephier was on team Tatanka. Players were from South Dakota, Wyoming, Nebraska and North Dakota.
May 6, 2021 – Nikkel shines
at Howard Wood Dakota Relays
Tommy Nikkel had a busy weekend at the Howard Wood Dakota Relays, an event that brings together the best runners for multiple states. For Nikkel, it was a work in progress. He competed in three races with all class combined, plus running on relay. In the 100, Nikkel finished 9th with a time of 11.09. Friday night, he participated in the special 800; Nikkel finished 8th with a time of 1:59.71. That broke the school record set by Ben Blaeser of 2:00.1 in 2002. In the open 400, Nikkel kicked it into high gear at the start of the homestretch to finish second with a school record time of 48.68. The school record of 49.3 was set by Matt Green in 2010 at the state track meet on the same track.
May 13, 2021 – VanDenHul ties school record
Jorja VanDenHul had a high jump of 5’4”, tieing the school record set by Alyssa Johnson at the state meet in Spearfish in 2018. She also took 1st place at the meet.
May 20, 2021 – Academic All-State announced
The South Dakota High School Baseball Association announced their 2021 Class B Academic All-State Team. It’s for all senior players who have met the requirements of having a GPA of 3.5 or above. From Dakota Valley, Ben Niemeyer and Paul Bruns made the list.
May 27, 2021 – Large group to state, boys win regions
Dakota Valley will send 26 athletes to the state track meet in Spearfish. It is the largest group in the school’s history. Sixteen boys, including 12 in individual events and 10 girls, including 7 in individual events, will participate. Those qualifying were Liam Keenan, Sean Master, Hunter Beving, Drew Steele, Tommy Nikkel, Peyton Tritz, Grace Meyer, Rylee Rosenquist, Jorja VanDenHul, Sophie Tuttle, Sophia Atchison, Emersen Mead, Siena DeGeorgia, Lauren Okine, Silja Gunderson, Logan Miller, Izzy Linden, Claire Hemmingsen, Lake Kistner, Joey Bryan, Blake Schmiedt, Reed Donaldson, Trae Piel, Byrgin Gunderson, Aidan Moran, Gunnar Gunderson and student manager August Schenzel.
June 3, 2021 – State Track and Field
Tommy Nikkel placed second in the 200 with a time of 22.24. With this finish, Nikkel broke the school record of 22.4 set by Matt Green in 2009. He also took first place in the 100 meter dash.
Squier to play at state
The Region 2 golf tournament was held in Hartford. Lexi Squier led the team with 103 strokes, taking a 13th place finish on the day. With her finish, she qualified for the state meet to be held in Spearfish.
June 10, 2021 – Records set, broken at state track
Many Dakota Valley Panthers set personal records or broke school records at the State Track Meet in Spearfish May 28-29. Tommy Nikkel broke the school record in the 200 and was state champ in the 100. The boys 4x400 of Joey Bryan, Hunter Beving, Drew Steele and Gunnar Gunderson is now third all-time in DV history. Sophia Atchison had a personal record in the pole vault and is now second all-time in DV history. Peyton Tritz had a personal record in the 800, Blake Schmiedt in the 3200 and Gunnar Gunderson in the 300 hurdles. The girls medley team of Peyton Tritz, Izzy Linden, Logan Miller and Sophie Tuttle also had a personal record.
June 17, 2021 – Squier golfs at state meet
On the first day, June 7, Lexi Squier shot a 113 at the State A golf meet in Spearfish. The second day, she completed the course with a consistent 113. She took 59th out of 89 golfers.
June 24, 2021 – A unique high school sports career
Most children begin playing sports when they’re young, growing into just one or two sports by the time they become freshmen. For recent Dakota Valley graduate and school record holder Paul Bruns, the story is a little bit different – he excelled in three sports.
