The Dakota Valley Panthers began their track season at the Husky Invite April 5 in Elk Point.
Silja Gunderson got 1st place in the 100m Hurdles with a time of 16.61 and 3rd place in the 300m Hurdles at 55.33. The 4x100m Relay team of Grace Meyer, Izzy Linden, Emma Wiese, Gunderson 54.51 for 3rd place. In the 4x200m Relay, the team of Wiese, Linden, Sophie Tuttle, Gunderson, garnered 2nd place with a time of 1:57.68. The 4x400m Relay of Meyer, Emersen Mead, Tuttle and VanDenHul also took 2nd place with 4:45.84. The Sprint Medley team of Abbie Burhoop, Emily Jumper, Logan Miller, and Sophia Redler had a time of 4:49.94 for 2nd place.
In the jumping sports, Jorja VanDenHul jumped 4’11” for 1st place in the high jump followed by Mead at 4’10” to tied for 2nd place. In the Triple Jump, Cameryn Sommervold flew 30’10.5” for 2nd place and Ashlynn Stusse 30’9” for 3rd place.
In the boy’s events Trae Piel ran 24.05 for 1st place in the 200m Dash with Lake Kistner following at 24.72 for 4th place. In the 300m Hurdles Joey Bryan ran 46.52 for 5th place.
The Panthers ran extremely well in the relay races taking 1st and 2nd places. Byrgin Gunderson, Pat Phisitkul, Beau Jones and Charlie Margeas ran the 4x200m Relay taking 2nd place with a time of 1:42.07. The 4x400m Relay team took 1st place in 3:44.72 with Piel, Bryan, Avery Bradshaw and Brayden Stivers competing. Blake Schmiedt, Bradshaw, Jack Brown and James Kilcullen ran the 4x800m Relay in 9:11.65 for 2nd place. The 1600m Sprint Relay team of Lake Kistner, Braeden Howey, Phisitkul and Brayden Karkalik ran 4:14.10 for 2nd place.
In the high jump, Piel jumped 5’10” for 1st place. Margeas participated in the long jump receiving 2nd place at 19’6”.
The Panthers participated in the Sioux City Relays April 8 and 9. The Dakota Valley seventh grade relay team took 1st place in the 4x200m relay with a time of 2:03.81. The team consisted of Sophia Meyer, Coryn Kimbell, Emma Honner and Bella Stokes. The 4x100m relay also took 1st place with Emma Honner, Coryn Kimbell, Sophie Meyer and Samantha Swick.
The next varsity meet in Thursday, April 14 at Homer.
