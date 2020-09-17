The Panthers travelled into Mustang territory Sept. 1, taking every game in C-team, junior varsity and varsity. The C-team dominated in two – 25-10; 25-16; the junior varsity in three – 25-19; 25-20; 25-16.
The first game in the varsity matches, DV struggled against TV, but ultimately ended the game beating TV 26-24. The second game went a little bit faster, ending 25-21. Game three, DV found their groove and took it 25-16.
