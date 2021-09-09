In the annual battle of the Valleys, Dakota Valley ended up on top this year with their defeat of Tri-Valley Aug. 31. It only took three games for DV to walk away with the win, 25-16, 25-13, 25-7.
The Dakota Valley team totalled 36 digs, 12 aces and 23 kills compared to Tri-Valley’s 11 digs, 3 aces and 8 kills.
Jorja VanDenHul led the team in kills with 13 and had 8 aces. Logan Miller had 22 assists. Kate VanRooyan hit the floor many times, coming up with 18 digs.
At the end of the game, Dakota Valley’s season record was 3-0 and Tri-Valley’s was 0-6.
“We served very well,” head coach Mary Miller said. “We had a lot of ace serves. Jorja had an incredible night at the service line and the net. Our defense was solid. We played much better than we did in our opening match vs. Yankton.
“We are starting to gel and playing together,” Miller said. “We will continue to work on our serve and pass game.
“It is very important that we start out each set strong,” she concluded.
