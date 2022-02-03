To be successful against Sioux Falls Christian, you need a fast start and a strong finish. The Panthers did just that in both halves Jan. 27 at home.
With a 2-point lead with under 2 minutes to play, SFC missed a lay-up that would have tied it. The Panthers clamped down on defense and expanded the lead to win 60-54.
This was the first time since 2014 that the Panthers have defeated SFC.
Isaac Bruns led the team in points at 26 and pulled down 7 rebounds. Randy Rosenquist added 11 points, 6 rebounds, 7 assists and 4 steals.
See full story in this week’s Dakota Dunes / North Sioux City Times.
