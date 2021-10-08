Dakota Valley hosted a border battle, taking on two Nebraska Schools – Ponca and Pierce – Sept. 30. The three volleyball teams faced off on multiple courts throughout the night, including the JV teams.
The Panthers faced the Pierce Bluejays and had a battle on their hands. The teams went into 4 games, but Dakota Valley dominated – 25-20; 25-20; 21-25; 25-16.
The Panthers were on top of their game, serving 11 aces, with Sammi Archer leading the team with 3. The team had 78 digs during the games with three in double digits – Kate VanRooyan 29, Sophie Tuttle 19 and Archer 10. Jorja VanDenHul led the way with 9 kills and 8 blocks.
The next match was less of a challenge as the Panthers found their groove. They beat Ponca in three – 25-15, 25-14, 25-18.
The team totaled 48 kills, 40 digs and 6 aces. VanDenHul led the team with 13 kills followed by Tuttle at 10. Kate VanRooyan added 22 more digs to her stats and was followed by Archer with 14 and Reagan VanRooyan with 12. Logan Miller had 34 assists.
