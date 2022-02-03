The Dakota Valley Panthers hosted Sioux Falls Christian Jan. 27 and battled hard to the finish, losing by just 6 points.
DV was down by 4 at the end of the first quarter and came back and tied it at 29 going into halftime. They fought hard in the third and fourth quarter, but couldn’t make up the 6-point deficit.
Rylee Rosenquist recorded another double-double with 14 points and 16 rebounds. Peyton Tritz scored 12 points and Brooke Carlson had 10. Others contributing to the score were Grace Bass, Sophie Tuttle and Jorja VanDenHul.
“This was a hard-fought game between two good basketball teams,” head coach Tammy Lilly said. “SFC played strong and aggressive on the defensive end. Brooke Carlson hit some big 15-footers, opening up the floor on offense for us. Rylee did a great job on the boards, ending with 16. We definitely battled hard. This was just a good basketball game showing how well balanced class A GBB is in SD.”
