Logan Miller

DV setter Logan Miller celebrated her 1,000th assist at the home match Oct. 4, along with teammates Sophia Atchison and Sammi Archer.

 Photo by Peterman Sports Photography Photoman@iw.net

The Dakota Valley volleyball team, in true Panther fashion, demolished Dell Rapids Oct. 4 in 3 games – 25-13; 25-18; 25-21.

Setter Logan Miller had an all-around game, recording stats in every category. She had 30 assists, 5 aces, 3 digs, a block and a kill.

Jorja VanDenHul led the team with 12 kills. Sophie Tuttle had 16 dig,s followed by Kate VanRooyan with 14. VanRooyan also had 3 aces.

The JV and C-teams also defeated Dell Rapids in 2.

“We played a real nice two sets,” head coach Mary Miller said. “We passed and served really well.”

