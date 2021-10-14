The Dakota Valley volleyball team, in true Panther fashion, demolished Dell Rapids Oct. 4 in 3 games – 25-13; 25-18; 25-21.
Setter Logan Miller had an all-around game, recording stats in every category. She had 30 assists, 5 aces, 3 digs, a block and a kill.
Jorja VanDenHul led the team with 12 kills. Sophie Tuttle had 16 dig,s followed by Kate VanRooyan with 14. VanRooyan also had 3 aces.
The JV and C-teams also defeated Dell Rapids in 2.
“We played a real nice two sets,” head coach Mary Miller said. “We passed and served really well.”
See full story in this week’s Dakota Dunes / North Sioux City Times.
