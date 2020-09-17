DV grand champion at Winner
By Beth Sherard-Fennel
The Dakota Valley dance team competed at the Winner Invite Sept. 12 and brought home the gold.
Dakota Valley gained 175 points in Jazz, the only one of five schools to dance in that category. In Pom, Dakota Valley gained 174.5 points, competing against Gregory, Platte/Geddes and Sturgis.
A 35.75-point divide separated DV from Winner in taking first place with 174.75 points. Winner took second with 139, followed by Platte/Geddes 134, Sturgis 121.50 and Gregory 92.25.
