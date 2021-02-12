Relentless pressure by the Dakota Valley Panthers helped win them beat the Elk Point-Jefferson Huskies in Elk Point Feb. 4. The Panthers’ defensive tactics held the Huskies to 27 points, less than 10 points a quarter. Their defense also forced 32 turnovers compared to DV’s 8.
Rylee Rosenquist led the team with 25 points and 6 steals. Grace Bass had 9 points and 5 steals. As a team, the Panthers had 25 rebounds, 19 steals and 10 assists.
“Elk Point got off to a great start and an 8-0 lead in the first three minutes of the game,” head coach Tammy Lilly said. “We took a time out to recollect and came out going on a 12-1 run to finish out the first quarter. We played really good defense in the second quarter that led to steals and layups. Brooke Carlson had a game high 9 rebounds and Rylee Rosenquist came up with 6 steals and Grace Bass another 5 steals. Peyton Tritz applied great ball pressure all night on their point guard that helped lead to passing lane steals.”
