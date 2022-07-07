With the start of a new sport comes the addition of new coaching staff. Boys soccer will be offered as an athletic sport at the start of the 2022-23 Dakota Valley School year. Eddie Vongsiprasom has been selected as the Boys Soccer Head Coach. He was the JV Head Coach for the girls soccer team last year.
Vongsiprasom has been coaching soccer competitively for more than 20 years, 15 of them dedicated to the high school level.
See full story in this week’s Dakota Dunes / North Sioux City Times.
