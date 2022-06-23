Elise Hajek and Madison Buenger qualified for the girls golf state tournament at Bakker Crossing Championship Golf Course June 6-7.
The first day, Hajek shot a 91 and bettered her score the second day at 89 for a two-day total of 180. She tied for 14th with Claire Lamfers of Sioux Falls Christian.
Buenger shot a 98 the first day and an 89 the second day for a two-day total of 187. She took 25th place.
Sioux Falls Christian took first place as a team for a total of 693 followed by Vermillion 701, Canton 730, Winner 768, Madison 772 and West Central 780.
