It was an exciting night for Rylee Rosenquist, as her last shot broke her own school record for most points scored in a single game. She set that record at 35 points last year and reset it against Sergeant Bluff-Luton Jan. 4 with 37.
“This was an exciting game, buzzer to buzzer, with two undefeated teams battling,” head coach Tammy Lilly said. “Rylee Rosenquist broke the single game scoring record, previously at 35 points held by her, scoring a game-high 37 points. Peyton Tritz added 12 points and Jorja VanDenHul another 9 points. We played really good team defense and controlled the clock in the final 3:00 of the game on offense, having a big 4th quarter.”
Dakota Valley trailed SBL by 3 at halftime and at the end of the third quarter. The fourth is when they found their stride, outscoring SBL by 9 points and winning the game by 6.
Along with her 37 points, Rosenquist had 15 rebounds, 5 assists, 4 deflections, 2 steals and a block and took a charge. Peyton Tritz also took a charge and had 5 deflections. Grace Bass pulled down 6 boards and had 3 deflections and 2 steals and assists.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton is ranked 5th in Iowa Class 3A.
The girls’ game against Le Mars was cancelled due to double booking on Le Mars’ part.
