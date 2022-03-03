Four Dakota Valley youth wrestlers placed at the South Dakota State Youth Wrestling Tournament.
Bella Monical (100) took 1st place; Bennett Lukken (132) placed 6th; McKenzie Scott (106) took 7th; and Brady Sievers (106) placed 8th.
Updated: March 5, 2022 @ 6:20 pm
