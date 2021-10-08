After a three game week, DV headed into the state soccer playoffs Tuesday, Oct. 5 against Groton Area. (Results were not available by presstime).
Dakota Valley soccer went up against Tea Area and defeated them 2-0 Sept. 28. Goals were made by Ivey Winckler and Peyton Tritz.
Winckler scored the goal from midfield on a free kick. She had 10 saves.
Sept. 30 saw DV hosting Vermillion. However, due to lightning, the two teams were unable to finish their battle. The game concluded in the 10th minute of the second half. The score was 1-1. The Panthers took 13 shots on the goal and the Tanagers 6.
Emma Deacon scored the lone DV goal in the 5th minute of the second half. She was assisted by Grace Bass.
In a game that was added just a couple weeks ago, Dakota Valley played Groton Area Oct. 2. DV came away with the win 2-0.
The Panthers took 7 shots on the goal with Grace Bass hitting the back of the net twice. The first shot was in the first half and was assisted by Grace Meyer; the second, was in the 13th minute of the second half and was assisted by Ella Schmiedt.
Winckler had 13 saves.
