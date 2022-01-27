The Husky boys basketball team took a tough loss on the road to the Vermillion Tanagers, 48-65.
Vermillion started in a tight zone defense that gave the Huskies fits. When EPJ reciprocated, they got into foul trouble – 3 fouls in the first minute of the game. A 0-8 deficit grew to 1-13, then 7-28 before the Huskies went on a 7-0 run to get back in the game. They pulled within 10, 26-36 by halftime, but couldn’t quite catch up.
“Against Vermillion the 2-week layoff really hurt us,” head coach Jake Otkin said. “They came out in their 1-2-2 press, and we rushed the ball into spots we didn’t want it and failed to execute our press breaker and that hurt us tremendously, especially early. However, we weathered the storm at times and made it a good game at times and did some good things, but we can’t give up 31 free throws and only shoot 11 and expect to win games. We needed to do a better job of attacking and making their defense uncomfortable and getting to the rim and free throw line, but unfortunately it wasn’t our night.”
Garrett Merkley, Landon Geary and Evan Fornia led the Huskies with 8 points each. Easton Kempf had 5 rebounds and Devon Schmitz 4 assists.
The Huskies turned the tables 2 nights later when they hosted Akron-Westfield. They held the Westerners to just a single basket through most of the first quarter.
Was the Husky offense better than the defense? It would be hard to say, as both were clicking on all cylinders.
A-W did manage 8 points in the first half, but never recovered, even with the EPJ JV playing most of the second half. EPJ won 57-35.
“We came back and had a great game against Akron-Westfield after the Vermillion game,” Otkin said. “We came out from the start and put pressure on them defensively and pushed the pace and got up big early. Everyone that played in this game went all out with their effort and played hard and executed. This was a nice bounce back win for us.”
Canon Kempf and Evan Fornia hit double-digits, with 11 points each. Easton Kempf pulled down 7 boards and Landon Geary made 4 assists.
Two days later, the Dell Rapids Quarriers came to town and put up a battl, but the Huskies prevailed to win 54-47.
Three Huskies responded in double-digits – Easton Kempf had 22, Chace Fornia 12 and Landon Geary 10 – and the offense hummed. Trouble was, the Quarriers were hitting their shots too.
“We came out vs. Dell Rapids and played great in a back and forth game,” Otkin said. “The belief and effort of our kids was outstanding and we knew if we just believed and executed our game plan, we could go toe to toe with them. They came out in the third quarter and their first 2 possessions scored 5 points, but we held them to 6 points the rest of the quarter and 19 points the rest of the half and that was the biggest difference.
“ The buy-in on the defensive end has been great this year and that leads to some great offensive opportunities,” Otkin said. “Overall we couldn’t be more proud of our kids and the execution we displayed in this game.”
The Huskies hosted Sisseton Tuesday, Jan. 25, then go to Tri-Valley Thursday, Jan. 27. Both those games are double-headers with the girls. EPJ plays in the DAK-12/NEC Clash Saturday, Jan. 29. As the #6 seed, EPJ will play Hamlin. They have a home match against Lennox Tuesday, Feb. 1, also double-headers with the girls.
