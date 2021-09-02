The boys golf team shot some uncharacteristically high scores in their opening meet, Tuesday, Aug. 17 at Madison.
The team was 9th overall, shooting a 397. No Husky broke the top 20.
“The first event of the year playing a course they were not familiar with is always tough,” head coach Kelly Haberling explained. “Tuesday was also a hot windy day and took a lot out of them.”
Carter Langle led the Huskies at 92.
Tea Area won the team title at 328 and their Keeton Newborg was medalist at 76.
EPJ turned things around the next day, at the Dakota Valley Invite Aug. 18 at Two Rivers Golf Course.
Langle’s 84 earned him 11th place. Cade Fennel was 16th at 88 and Landon Geary 17th at 89. The Huskies took 4th place.
“On Wednesday we were able to play a course that matched our skill set a little more,” Haberling said, “and familiarity always helps when golfing, knowing where and where not to hit a shot.”
Vermillion won the team title, at 319. The Tanager’s Trey Hansen shot a 76 to top the field.
“We hope that as the season progresses, we can continually show improvements in a variety of aspects of our game, but the number one needs to be our accuracy off the tee box,” Haberling said. “After 2 events, the varsity is struggling to place our tee shots in the fairway which makes every shot after that much harder. If we fix that, we believe it could immediately impact our scoring and placing going forward.”
The team took on 16 of the top teams in the state at the Dell Rapids Invite Monday, Aug. 23.
Landon Geary led the Huskies, shooting 81 and tying for 12th place. EPJ’s 368 was 11th in the team standings.
