On Friday, Aug. 27, 27 Husky runners competed against the largest field the entire team will face in 2021 at the Beresford Cross Country Invite. Unlike last year, all schools were together this year, making for a tight competition. The 6 Husky seniors of Madison Stark, Rosie Calamanco, Claire LaFerrier, Ella LaFerrier, Canon Kempf and Matthew Norby made the trip for this first meet of their final high school season.
After an overnight storm, the course at Beresford was soggy and slow for the early races. In the girls varsity 5k race, Heather Stark and Ella LaFerrier were top contenders, finishing just out of the medals in 21st and 24th respectively. LaFerrier ran a personal record.
The boys varsity 5k race saw Joe Cross finish as the Huskies’ lone medalist, finishing in 10th place. Jackson Prouty ran a personal best as the Huskies’ second finisher.
Top finishers in the junior varsity 4k races were Rosie Calamanco and Isaiah Love, with AnnaBeth Porter and Carter Heckathorn leading the way for the Huskies in the junior high 3k races.
“I’m very pleased with how well all the runners competed today,” head coach Jeff Neuharth said of the meet. “Lots of great effort.”
The second team meet was the Dakota Valley Invite Tuesday, Aug. 31 at Adams Homestead and Nature Preserve, with the Canton Cross Country meet around the corner Tuesday. Sept. 7.
