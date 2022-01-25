The Dakota Valley boys basketball team played against two Iowa teams the week of Jan. 3 and came out the winners of both.
The first contest was against Sergeant Bluff-Luton. The boys got off to a quick start leading by 5, then 12 at half-time. Adding another 23 points in the third quarter versus SBL’s 8, and up by 27 points, the Panthers rotated in some other players in the 4th quarter. This allowed SBL to come back, scoring 21 points. However, the Panthers prevailed and won 62-45.
“Sergeant Bluff-Luton has a great program and is a quality team; this was a good win for our boys,” head coach Jason Kleis said. “So many great contributions, Brayden Major and Sam Faldmo are really guarding well while we also had 3 guys in double figure scoring in [Isaac] Bruns, [Jaxon] Hennies and Rosie [Randy Rosenquist]. I think we are making strides offensively, but still need to keep being sharper on screens, ball movement and getting the ball into the paint. Tough games coming up in January, we will find out what we are made of here soon.”
Three Panthers hit double-digit scoring – Isaac Bruns 26 and Jaxon Hennies and Randy Rosenquist 11. Bruns pulled down 15 boards. Sam Faldmo aided the team with 6 assists, as well as Rosenquist. Rosenquist was quick on defense and stole the ball 6 times during the game. Joey Bryan and Jaxson Wingert each had a block.
The second contest against Le Mars was a lot closer and didn’t start well for the Panthers. At the end of the first quarter, DV led by 1 point, but lost the lead and was trailing by 4 points at the half. A half-time break, and no doubt a talk by head coach Jason Kleis, brought the Panthers back on track and they scored 15 points in the third to get within 3 points of Le Mars. In the fourth quarter, Dakota Valley really picked up the speed and went on to outscore Le Mars 23 to 8, to win the game 56 to 46.
Isaac Bruns scored over 50 percent of the team’s points at 31, followed by Rosenquist with 14. Wingert added 9 to the score and Bryan 2. Bruns led the team in rebounds at 7 with Bryan and Faldmo right behind him at 6 each. Rosenquist added 7 steals to his records.
LeMars has wins over Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Harrisburg and Sioux Center.
