The Dakota Valley track and field teams showed their skills and dominated the Homer Invite April 15, taking overall first place team finishes in both boys and girls varsity and junior varsity competitions.
Sophia Atchison broke her personal record in the pole vault with a winning jump of 8’.
Jorja VanDenHul took first place in the girls high jump at 5’.
In the triple jump, Tori Schulz took second followed by Ashlynn Stusse in fourth and Izzy Linden in eighth. Stusse broke her personal record with a jump of 29’3”.
Rylee Rosenquist took second place in the shot put with a distance of 32’10”.
The girls took first place out of 12 teams with a team score of 1,169. The JV girls team took first place as well with a team score of 785 – 426 points ahead of second-place Ponca.
