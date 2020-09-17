A 38-point divide separated the Dakota Valley cheer team from taking first place out of Sioux Valley’s hands at the Dell Rapids Invite Sept. 8.
Nine teams participated, with DV coming in second place.
Scores were Sioux Valley 169; Dakota Valley 131; Dell Rapids 130; Dell Rapids St. Mary’s (second team) 121.5; Platte/Geddes/Andes Central/Dakota Central (second team) 121; Platte/Geddes/AC/DC (first team) 120.5; Dell Rapids St. Mary’s (first team) 119.5; Dell Rapids (second team) 119; and Arlington/Lake Preston 107.
