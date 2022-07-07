The 49th AAU Junior National Volleyball Championships concluded this week at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, FL. MVP United Volleyball Club, located at the United Sports Academy in North Sioux City, sent 3 teams to compete against the top clubs from across the nation: 15 Red, 16 White and 17 Red. They completed in the Club Division which is the third highest division behind Open and Premier.
See full story in this week’s Dakota Dunes / North Sioux City Times.
