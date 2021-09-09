Dakota Valley came up short Friday night, Sept. 3, losing to Madison 46-13 at Dakota State University.
While the score did not reflect it, the Panthers had their moments to build on.
The hosts wasted no time in getting on the scoreboard with a drive under 2 minutes into the game with the PAT good.
DV came back with a 14-play drive that ended on Madison’s 13 on a 4th and 8. Highlights included runs of 11 and 26 yards by Brodey Ballinger and a 10-yard pass from Ethan Anema to Preston Carlson.
Madison then drove 87 yards in 9 plays to score just into the second quarter. The try for 2 points was not good. The Bulldogs were helped by 2 DV penalties. Maxx Puttman made the Madison quarterback fumble, but the Bulldogs recovered.
DV struggled in the next two possessions, but held Madison in between to a 3 and out.
On Madison’s next possession, they had passes of 27 yards and 35 yards which resulted in a TD. It was a 2-play drive covering 62 yards in 25 seconds. The PAT was good.
DV then marched 80 yards to score on a 12-yard pass from Anema to Randy Rosenquist. Anema also had passes of 20 yards and 8 yards to Jaxon Hennies and a 26-yard pass to Rosenquist on the drive. The PAT by sophomore Trae Piel was good.
Madison returned the kickoff to the 45. They completed passes of 15 yards and then 40 yards for a TD with 2 seconds left. The drive took 26 seconds.
See full story in this week’s Dakota Dunes / North Sioux City Times.
