Sioux Falls Christian proved why they are the #1 volleyball team in the state, as they beat EPJ in 3 games, 25-15, 25-11, 25-9 Sept. 30 in Sioux Falls.
The Huskies started out strong, staying even with SFC until 6-all in the 1st set, using heavy serving pressure to keep the Charger offense off-track. Then SFC put a server on the line who dialed up 3 straight aces, forcing a Husky timeout. With Hannah Nearman serving, EPJ got within 2 at 9-11, but could not get any closer.
EPJ fell behind early in both the 2nd and 3rd sets, trailing by as many as 9 points. The SFC block controlled the net and their defense dug any kill that got past it. It was a difficult night for the Husky hitters, as they hit 0.00 on the night.
EPJ had a home match, Tuesday, Oct. 5 when they hosted Viborg-Hurley. They’re on the road again to Tri-Valley Thursday, Oct. 7 and South Sioux City Monday, Oct. 11.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.